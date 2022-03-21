Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $50.25 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47.

