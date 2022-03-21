Cecilia McAnulty Buys 40,000 Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($87,386.22).
PCFT opened at GBX 169 ($2.20) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.27. The stock has a market cap of £555.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.41).
