Cecilia McAnulty Buys 40,000 Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($87,386.22).

PCFT opened at GBX 169 ($2.20) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.27. The stock has a market cap of £555.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.41).

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

