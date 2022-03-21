CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.57

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.57 and last traded at $101.41, with a volume of 262132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.