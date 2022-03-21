Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) will post sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.38 billion and the lowest is $13.05 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $577.32 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $545.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.