Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.38 billion and the lowest is $13.05 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $577.32 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $545.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

