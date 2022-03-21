Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $53.40 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $283.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 10,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.