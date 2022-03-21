Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $53.40 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $283.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 10,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
