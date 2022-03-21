Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.92.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.87 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.