Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 5.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

