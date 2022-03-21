China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) & AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Financial Survey

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and China Dongsheng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,245.53% N/A -44.28% China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and China Dongsheng International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,479.78%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Risk and Volatility

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 18.43, meaning that its share price is 1,743% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and China Dongsheng International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.82 million 13.39 -$35.10 million ($0.29) -1.09 China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Dongsheng International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China DongSheng International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

