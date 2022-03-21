China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HGSH opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

