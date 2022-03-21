Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.
Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
