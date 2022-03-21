CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

CINT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get CI&T alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CINT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 307,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,820. CI&T has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.