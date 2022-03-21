Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.25. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 173.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

