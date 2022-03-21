Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

