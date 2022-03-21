Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 6,954 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,417,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

