Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $589.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

