Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $155.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

