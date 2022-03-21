Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 708 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 828,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

