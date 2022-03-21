Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 658,101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 762.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 191,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after buying an additional 1,159,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

