Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 315.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

