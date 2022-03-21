Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

Shares of NET stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $2,790,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 519,920 shares of company stock valued at $54,786,576. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

