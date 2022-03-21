Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

