Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

