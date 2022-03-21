Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will announce $195.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $832.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 794,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 2,808.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

