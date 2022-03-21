Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $72.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

