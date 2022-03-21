Columbus Macro LLC Sells 284 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

