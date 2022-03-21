Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 230,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 34,548,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,607,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

