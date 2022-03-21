Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mercer International worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $14.38 on Monday. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.12%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

