Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.