Comerica Bank Has $311,000 Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $31.59 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

