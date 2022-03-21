Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 11,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $101.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,525 shares of company stock worth $554,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.