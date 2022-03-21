Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

