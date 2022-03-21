Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Community Healthcare Trust comprises about 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

CHCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

