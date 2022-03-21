Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 1,742 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.05. 3,195,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,190. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.