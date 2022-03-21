Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 2,346 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.58. 4,160,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

