Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,376,000 after buying an additional 1,403,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 44,510,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. The company has a market cap of $345.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

