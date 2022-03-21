Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.08% of Zynga worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,214,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,859,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191,504. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

