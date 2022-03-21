Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 828 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $20.50. 1,673,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

