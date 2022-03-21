Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 13,738 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $7.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.86. The company had a trading volume of 967,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.10 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

