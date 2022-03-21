Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.49% of Commvault Systems worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.28 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

