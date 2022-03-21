Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 167,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,308 shares.The stock last traded at $9.15 and had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBS. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after purchasing an additional 996,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 1,939,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 514,763 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

