Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 167,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,308 shares.The stock last traded at $9.15 and had previously closed at $8.95.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBS. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.