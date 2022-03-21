Comparing GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.43 $110.61 million N/A N/A SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than SCVX.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats SCVX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

