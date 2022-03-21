Comparing SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SCVX alerts:

This table compares SCVX and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCVX and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than SCVX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCVX and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.43 $110.61 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats SCVX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.