Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

