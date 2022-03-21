Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 104 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $275.23 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

