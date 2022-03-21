Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 105 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Anthem were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.34 and a 12-month high of $482.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.58.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

