Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 374 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 779.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Lam Research by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $544.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.86.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

