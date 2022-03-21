Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 4,975 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 47,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

