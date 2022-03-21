Concord Wealth Partners Has $132,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.82.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $159.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

