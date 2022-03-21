Concord Wealth Partners Has $333,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

