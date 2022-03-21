Concord Wealth Partners Invests $113,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $281.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

